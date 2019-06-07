Chorley barber's cannabis farm took over two bedrooms of his terraced home in Adlington

The yield of a Chorley barber's cannabis farm could have reached up to £40,000 on the street, a court has heard.

Salah Kadir, 37, of Railway Road, Adlington, Chorley, was arrested after police carried out a warrant at his home in July 2017.

Crown Court

Prosecuting, Richard Bennett told Preston Crown Court how officers found a large cannabis grow taking up the entire upper floor of the terraced property.

In total there were 42 mature plants.

READ MORE: Preston and Blackpool 'cannabis empire': Woman involved in drug conspiracy must pay back £50,000



Officers found 28 plants in the back bedroom and 14 in the front bedroom.

He said: "Each room had been converted into a grow room with heating, ventilation and lighting. "

The lighting, fans and ducting were all in operation when police arrived at the address.

The drugs were seized and examined and experts deemed on the street, the crop would be worth between £13,720 and £41,160.

The court heard Kadir still used the drug, and had been working as a barber since the drug farm was discovered.

Judge Heather Lloyd agreed to suspend Kadir's jail sentence on account of the delay in getting the case to court.

She sentenced him to 22 months suspended for two years.

In addition he was given a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement, a three month drug rehabilitation order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Kadir had previously been hauled before the courts for fly-tipping remnants of cannabis cultivation at a local beauty spot in May 2016, while living in Lostock Hall.

He was spotted by an off duty police officer dumping waste over the wall bordering Rivington Reservoir.

The officer believed that the waste contained the remnants of cannabis cultivation, so he took Kadir’s registration number and reported him to United Utilities, which owns the land.

Chorley Council then took over the investigation and Kadir admitted the flytipping.

On that occasion he was fined £416 by Chorley magistrates and ordered to pay £642.50 in council costs and a £41 victim surcharge