Chorley bars and clubs sign up to safeguarding scheme for when you want to escape a difficult date

A new initiative aimed at giving men and women a way out of a difficult date has been launched.

The scheme called 'Ask For Angela' has been launched by Chorley Council, Lancashire Police, and Lancashire Victim Services to offer people safeguarding code words when on a date with someone they feel threatened or uncomfortable by.

Stock photo of a coffee date

A council spokesman said: "If you’re feeling uncomfortable, unsafe or threatened on a date in a pub, bar or restaurant you can ask a member of staff for ‘Angela’ and they will call you a taxi or discreetly help to remove you from the situation with minimal fuss."

Chorley Coun Bev Murray said: “The scheme is an excellent idea as the way people arrange dates has changed rapidly over the last few years and having a simple and affective function to remove yourself from a date if things don’t feel right can only help people feel safer.

“We’re very pleased so many establishments in Chorley have signed up to the initiative, and although we hope nobody has to use it, we’re sure it will act as an effective reassurance measure.”

The brainchild of Lincolnshire County Council’s sexual violence and abuse strategy co-ordinator Hayley Child, Ask For Angela has been rolled out across the country, and as far away as Australia, after receiving an overwhelmingly positive response since its 2016 inception.