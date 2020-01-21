Chorley beggar gets town centre ban order as council acts

A persistant beggar has been slapped with a town centre ban in a first for Chorley Council.

The council said there had been numerous complaints from traders and the public about the 46-year-old man.

Andrew Stead, of Chorcliffe Mews, Hollinshead Street, Chorley, was found guilty of breaching a Community Protection Notice and ordered not to beg in or around Chorley town centre.

Chorley Council and Chorley Neighbourhood Policing Team worked for months to clamp down on Stead, who has been issued with a two year Criminal Behaviour Order.

It is the first case Chorley Council has taken to court for breach of a Community Protection Notice which resulted in a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The prosecution follows the issue of a Community Protection Notice, previous warnings and offers of support which were all ignored.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said “The Chorley Council Team have been compiling evidence for this case for some time, leading to this successful prosecution

which followed numerous complaints from local traders and shoppers.

“It will hopefully act as a deterrent to any other beggars considering operating in our town centre.

“Here in Chorley we can help everyone who will accept our assistance in finding accommodation, help with accessing detox and health services and also gaining employment opportunities, so there is really no need for people to be homeless or resort to begging on our streets which can be intimidating to many residents.

"I would urge members of the public not to give cash to those begging on the streets and rather give anything they wish to local charities who support those at risk of homelessness and provide food and shelter working with ourselves.

"There are many excellent groups in Chorley doing just that whose details are easily found on-line or in the Council offices on Union Street or at the Town Hall.”

Stead had previously been issued with a Community Protection Warning for ‘approaches to persons for money’, along with offers of support from Chorley Council which included accommodation and other help, however, he continued to approach members of the public under the pretense that he was homeless and struggled to feed his dog.

Stead was subsequently issued with a Community Protection Notice requiring him to stop begging with immediate effect.

“I first raised this issue in February 2019 after complaints from both fellow traders and shoppers. This recent prosecution is fantastic news for everyone involved. I’d urge anyone who wants to donate to a cause, to donate to a recognised charity.” Said Malcolm Allen, chairman of Chorley Trader’s Alliance.

Over several months, Chorley Council and Chorley NHPT compiled a case consisting of CCTV footage and statements, which lead to this successful prosecution.

Carl Exley, Neighbourhood Policing Team commented "Chorley Neighbourhood Police Team are pleased to work closely with Chorley Council on an issue that has been affecting the residents and shop owners of Chorley over the past twelve months.

Both the Council and Chorley NHPT have received numerous calls of complaint regarding begging in the Town Centre.

The Court issued this CBO due to the evidence Chorley Council and Chorley NHPT have been gathering over the last year.

Chorley is a great place to live and shop and people should be able to go about their daily business without being intimidated and approached by this individual."