Chorley "boy racers" could have cars seized in new zero tolerance police crack down

Under new enforcement powers, police will be able to seize any vehicles suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour in the town's car parks.

Friday Street and Portland Street car parks in Chorley are being monitored by CCTV as police crack down on anti-social behaviour.

In recent weeks, dozens of vehicles have been seen descending on Chorley's car parks for late-night "car meets", followed by reports of anti-social behaviour.

But as of Friday, February 22, Friday Street and Portland Street car parks will be actively monitored by CCTV on a 24-hour basis.

New signage in the council-owned car parks was unveiled on Friday morning, warning drivers that "careless or inconsiderate driving will not be tolerated in this area".

Lancashire Police said the new CCTV will be monitored 24/7 and footage could be used as evidence against offenders under Section 59 of 2002 Police Reform Act.

It is part of a wider police crack down on anti-social driving in the area after a number of incidents in recent weeks.

A police spokesman said: "Lancashire Constabulary have the power under section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 to seize vehicles being used to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public."

Chorley Council added: "With help from Lancashire Police, new enforcement powers are being deployed on Friday Street and Portland Street car parks this weekend to tackle anti-social behaviour.

"Both car parks are being monitored by CCTV and offenders will have their vehicles seized."