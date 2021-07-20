Chorley business burglary spate accused appears in the dock
A man has appeared in court accused of falsely imprisoning a man, robbing him of his phone and five counts of burglary.
Marvin Grant, of Kingsway South, Warrington, Cheshire, appeared before Preston Crown Court via a video link from prison.
The 43-year-old is charged in connection with a string of break ins at businesses at the Strawberry Fields Digital Hub, Euxton Lane, Euxton, Chorley on January 3 this year.
The affected businesses include Logma Systems Design Ltd on Euxton Lane, Euxton, Codeias Ltd, Workforce Systems Ltd, Ultimaker Ltd, and Azura Engineering Ltd.
It is also alleged he robbed a man and detained him against his will on the same date.
Judge Richard Gioserano listed the case for a management hearing on August 6.
(proceeding)
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.