Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday April 23 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Barry Wootton, 51, of Cherry Tree Grove, Chorley, was given a community order with a rehabilitation requirement, for exposing his genitals. He was given a restraining order and has to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for five years. He had to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. The offences occurred between December 1 and 26 2017.

Katie Sue Atkinson, 33, of Keepers Wood, Chorley, was fined £227 by Preston magistrates for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. She had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. Her record was endorsed with 10 points. The offence happened in Collingwood Road, Chorley, on July 17.

Michael Gowen, 49, of Woodville Street, Farington, was fined £220 for driving whilst using a mobile phone. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Longridge on August 17.

George Alexander Kay, 26, of Marlborough Street, Chorley, was fined £240 by Chorley magistrates for driving without valid insurance and at a speed exceeding the legal 70mph. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His record was endorsed with seven points. The offence happened on the M61 North on June 10.

Brett Cornthwaite, 49, of Longworth Street, Chorley, was given a community order with rehabilitation for assaulting a woman. He had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The offence happened on February 24.

Peter Parkinson, 32, of Ryan Close, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 40 months for driving whilst over the prescribed drink limit. He had to pay £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Leyland Lane on February 24.