Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday April 30 2019

Here is a summary of offences committed by people from Chorley and Leyland.

Jack Gregory, 23, of Mill Lane, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving whilst having cocaine and two controlled drugs in his system. He was also caught in possession of cannabis. He was fined £230 by Preston magistrates, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Moss Side Industrial Estate on November 10.

Martin Daniel Peralta, 41, of Canberra Road, Leyland, was disqualifed from driving for 40 months for driving after consuming too much alcohol. He had to pay £600 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened on the M6 j28 on February 22.

John Timothy David, 52, of Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, was given a community order with rehabilitation and unpaid work or assaulting a woman. He also had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The offence happened on Leyland on January 27.

Georgina Tracey Mary Snell, 40, of Hillbrook Road, Leyland, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months for attempting to steal three coats to the value of £555 from Go Outdoors, Deepdale. She had to pay £115 victim surcharge. The offence happened on January 1.

Paul O’Farrell, 49, of Clifford Street, Chorley, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation, for possessing a blade in public. He had to pay £115 victim surcharge. The offence happened on February 2 in Pearsons Pub.

Callum Hindle, 19, of Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving after consuming too much alcohol. He had to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Flensburg Way, Farington, on December 22.