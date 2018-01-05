Chorley drug dealer is jailed after boasting to police during raid

A busted drug dealer told to a police officer that the drugs found in his bag were “worth more than the officer earned in a year.”

Stefan Thomas Parry, 23, made the remark as he was arrested during a raid at a property he was staying at in Chorley.

Moments earlier, he swallowed three wraps of drugs after being caught with a known drug user.

The drugs found in the address were found to have a street value of £2,330.

Parry, now of St Peter’s Close, Kirkby, Merseyside, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for two years and eight months.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis. A charge of possessing a class C drug will lie on the file.

Frances McEntee, prosecuting said: “These charges arise following the defendant’s arrest at 11.25am on November 29 last year. That was following a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at Beaconsfield Terrace in Chorley, an address at which he was staying.

“ On their approach to the address, officers noticed he was engaged with a person known to be a drug user. As the police approached the front door, the defendant was seen to put a number of items into his mouth and swallow those items, despite attempts to prevent that.

“The defendant was to tell officers he had swallowed three wraps and a further wrap was recovered from his pocket.”

The court heard a set of electrical scales, clingfilm and a dealer list were found in the house, as well as a mobile phone, £115 cash, and 22.36g of cannabis from Parry’s room. A bag in a bedroom was found to contain 10.2g heroin and 13.8g of crack cocaine, with cash.

Parry’s defence lawyer said he had a drug debt and was acting “under directions” after being placed in the premises. He added: “He wasn’t the organiser of this. It’s his first custodial sentence. One would hope it will be his last.”

Recorder David Potter said: “ Those drugs had a collective street value of £2,330. Those would have resulted in 90 individual deals of heroin.”