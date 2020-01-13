Chorley drug dealer who was found in ‘apparent discomfort’ on toilet is jailed

A drug dealing father-of-two was found intoxicated on a toilet as police discovered a haul of illicit drugs in his home in Chorley.

Paul Jones, 52, of Coniston Road, Chorley, was intoxicated when officers attended his home and found the haul, along with cash, Preston Crown Court heard.

Paul Jones



Prosecuting, Karen Brooks said police attended at 5pm on March 19 to speak to the defendant about another matter.

She said: “Another man was at the address, who stated the defendant wasn’t present, but he did invite officers inside to search.



“A number of items were found, including some cannabis on a coffee table and sofa.

“A search located him in the bathroom upstairs.



“Officers then searched the flat and found a small bag of amphetamine powder in the bedroom, cannabis resin on some scales, a tin and a sofa in the lounge, herbal cannabis on a table and MDMA powder in the bedroom.”



The court heard officers seized £2,675.06 cash, scales and a smart phone - which was later found to show incriminating messages indicating drug dealing.



Jones, who has 13 previous drug offences within the 31 convictions on his record, told police he had bought amphetamine and cannabis from “someone from Liverpool” and admitted selling drugs for a profit of between £500 and £1,000 - of which he said he received £200.



Miss Brooks added: “ He said he was intimidated but didn’t owe any debts.



“He was remorseful in the interview and said that he intended to end his drug dealing activities.”



Jones admitted four counts of possessing amphetamine, cannabis resin, MDMA, and herbal cannabis with intent to supply.



Defending, Richard English said until six years ago Jones had worked doing properties up, but stopped because of problems with his back, for which he now needs surgery.



He said: “He suffers anxiety and depression and doesn’t sleep particularly well.”



Jailing him for 13 months, Recorder Leach said his previous convictions prevented anything other than an immediate prison term.



He added: “The police went upstairs and found you in apparent discomfort and intoxicated, sat upon the toilet.



“Your offending has in recent years slowed and most recently are connected to use rather than supply.”