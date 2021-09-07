Chorley drug dealing duo get sentence date

Paul Frank Ainsworth, currently of HMP Preston, pleaded guilty to the offence during a hearing before Preston Crown Court.

The 38-yeat-old defendant was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a baseball bat - in Pall Mall, Chorley, on the same day.

Preston Crown Court

Ainsworth was arrested after being caught dealing the class A drug on June 15 last year.

Recorder Paul Taylor adjourned the case for his sentencing, which is due to take place today.

His co defendant Carl Delacriz, 46, of Upper Frederick Street, Liverpool, Merseyside, was arrested on the same date.

He will be sentenced alongside him for possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, dihydrocodeine, pregablin and possession of two tablets of flubromazolam.

