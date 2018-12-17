Chorley FC player who killed two people in crash is caught drunk behind the wheel

A Chorley FC player who killed two people in a car crash has been caught drunk behind the wheel.

Courtney Meppen-Walter, 24, who previously played for Manchester City, was jailed in 2012 for two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was released from Manchester City upon his conviction, but after his release he was signed by Chorley FC.

But he is now facing another jail term after he was caught driving in Manchester while twice over the drink drive limit.

Meppen-Walton, of Rochdale, admitted drink driving at Manchester Magistrates Court, but will have to wait until the new year to learn of his sentence.

He faces a maximum of six months in jail.