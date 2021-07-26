Chorley Fedex depot has four high performance bikes worth over £13,000 stolen
A man has been charged in connection with the theft of several high performance bicycles from a parcel depot in Chorley.
Mohammed Hussain Karbhari, 30, is accused of four counts of theft.
The first relates to a Top stone Ultegra bike worth £1,800, which was stolen on June 17 last year from Fedex in Ackhurst Road, Chorley.
Just over a week later, on June 25, a Santa Cruz Tall Boy bike, worth £7,300, was also stolen there.
The next day a grey £1,350 Cannondale Top Stone was taken.
The thefts continued into the next month, when a Giant mountain bike worth £1,400 was stolen on July 3.
Karbhari, of Romney Walk, Blackburn, appeared before Preston’s Sessions House Court by a video link from prison.
He will next appear before Preston Crown Court on a date to be set.
Parcel theft is a significant issues in the UK.
More than 6,000 parcels were reported stolen in the UK during 2018 and 2019 - an average of eight per day.
Lancashire Constabulary recorded 200 parcel thefts in 2018 and 2019.
The same period Royal Mail spent almost £10 million on compensation, over half of which was due to parcel loss.
