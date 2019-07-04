Chorley man, 20, wanted by police after a woman is allegedly punched in the head in violent assault

A 20-year-old man is wanted by police after a woman was allegedly punched in the head in Chorley.

James Almond, of Pilling Lane, is wanted in connection with the alleged assault that took place on Monday, May 27.

James Almond, 20, of Pilling Lane, is wanted following an assault on May 27 where a woman was punched and had her mobile phone damaged

He is also wanted in connection with criminal damage after the woman's phone was damaged during the assault.

Almond is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and short brown hair.

He has known links to the South Ribble and Chorley areas.

Sgt Julian Ormiston, of Chorley Police, said: "We want to speak to James Almond in connection with an assault and a criminal damage offence in Chorley.

“Almond has been wanted for some time and we would ask anyone who knows where he is to speak to us.

“Furthermore, I would ask Almond, if he sees this appeal, to come forward and contact police."

Police are urging anyone with information about Almond’s whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or (01257) 246286 quoting log 0765 of May 30.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.