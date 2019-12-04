Chorley man attacked with knife after trying to protect neighbour from burglars

A man was beaten, bitten and attacked with a knife after burglars attempted to gain access to a property in Astley Village, Chorley.

Lancashire Police were called to an incident at around 11:20pm on Friday, November 22 after a man spotted two men in his garden attempting to gain access to his property in Buckshaw Hall Close, Astley Village.

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Chorley. (Credit: JPress)

On confronting them, another man came out of the house to try and help.

As the second man tried to detain one of the suspects, he was hit to the face and bitten on the arm.

The second suspect then attempted to stab the man with a knife.

DC Andrew Causey, of Chorley and South Ribble CID, said: “This is a shocking incident which has been extremely traumatic for the people involved. Luckily, they did not sustain serious physical injuries.

"We are making extensive enquiries but would ask anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything suspicious around the time to get in touch.

“Similarly, if you have any CCTV footage that covers the Buckshaw Hall Close and Chancery Road areas, please check it to see if there is anything that may be relevant to our investigation.”

The offenders made off in the direction of Chancery Road.

A knife was also recovered nearby.

Anyone with information should call 01257 246182 or 101 quoting crime reference 04/204176/19.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111