Chorley man Curtis Irving admits wounding neighbour who suffered serious head injuries

A man has been cleared of attempting to murder his neighbour but has admitted wounding him with intent to cause serious harm.

Curtis Irving, of Firemans Lane, Chorley, was charged after Robert McCullough, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found with serious head injuries on Firemans Lane in Chorley at 10.18pm on February 5.

It is understood kicks and stamps were inflicted on the victim.

The 18-year-old entered his pleas before the Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, at Preston Crown Court.

Irving will now be sentenced on June 28.