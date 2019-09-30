Chorley man is banned from contacting his own mum and dad - but breached his retraining order

A man who was banned from contacting his own parents by a restraining order burst into their home in the early hours of the morning. a court has heard.

Gourpeaj Singh, of Montcliffe Road, Chorley, went into their home on June 11, and confronted them, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutors said he had recently assaulted the couple, and was subject to a court order.

This offence constituted the 40-year-old’s second breach.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for eight weeks.

Thirty-five police forces probed 10,051 cases of domestic violence against adults by children in 2015/16.