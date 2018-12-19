Chorley man John Archer jailed over sex attacks

A man who sexually assaulted a woman in her own home has been jailed for five and a half years

John James Archer, 30 of Park Road, Adlington, Chorley, had denied attacking the woman at a house in Chorley on May 9, but jurors at Preston Crown Court found the UPS worker guilty of four counts of sexual assault, assault by beating, and intimidating a witness.

Wearing a grey shirt, the father-of-two sat with his arms folded in the dock at Preston Crown Court as Judge Barker described him as "jealous and possessive", adding: "You want things your way, and you couldn't have them your way."

Earlier in the case Archer claimed his victim had "offered sex to him" before a Christmas party but he had not taken her up on it.

The court heard she was subjected to a sustained attack by him in which she was pushed onto the stairs, pinned down and assaulted.

She had ran upstairs and locked herself in a bathroom, but as she tried to leave she was grabbed by Archer, who pulled at her clothes and attacked her further in a bedroom..

The attack only stopped when she managed to leave the house and go to work, where the distressed woman told colleagues what had happened.

Judge Barker said: "Eventually you let her be and she left and immediately she began to inform people at work of the trauma and distress of this incident. It appears to me that distress and trauma was very real for all to see at her place of work."

The court was told on May 27, after a police complaint had been made, Archer turned up at her home address on two occasions and rang her a number of times, telling her "You're dead".

Defending, Richard English, said the defendant was a good man with no previous convictions, and the offence was out of character.

He added: "The offence stands in stark contrast to how he has led his life .

"It is of great sadness to the defendant that his father will die while he is in prison."

"He must be punished and he will be punished severely, he knows that. Prison will be hard because of the nature of the offence and the regime in which he will serve it".

He said Archer was working in prison sewing prison bed sheets and towels and is in the vulnerable prisoners section.