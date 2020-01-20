Chorley man offered lift to friend - then stole his phone

A man who stole a mobile phone from a former friend has narrowly avoided a immediate prison term.

Leon Kemp, of Springwood Drive, Duxbury, Chorley, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court for a string of incidents dating back to November 15, 2018.

Crown Court

The court heard the 24-year-old defendant saw a man he knew stood at a bus stop, and stopped to give him a lift.

But whilst in the car Kemp stole the man’s i-Phone and then drove the victim back to where he picked him up from.

The victim was able to get into his partner’s car and he used his partner’s phone to call the police to report the theft.

Kemp then threatened to burn the couple’s house down.

It later emerged he was driving the red BMW around with no road insurance or licence.

He admitted theft, making threats to damage property, and driving without insurance or a licence.

Judge Richard Gioserano imposed 10 months in jail on each count, but agreed to suspend the term for two years.

Kemp was given a rehabilitation activity requirement to address his offending, and an electronically tagged curfew for four months.

He must also pay a £140 victim surcharge.