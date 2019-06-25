Chorley man released under investigation after 36-year-old runner is hit by car in Worden Park

A 34-year-old man from Chorley has been released under investigation after a woman runner was hit by a car in Worden Park, Leyland.



Police said the 36-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being knocked down by a Vauxhall Astra in Worden Park car park just after 7.20pm on Thursday, June 13.

A 36-year-old woman, from Leyland, was left with a number of serious fractures and lacerations after she was hit by a car in Worden Park car park on June 13

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after suffering a serious number of fractures and cuts.

The driver of the Astra, a 34-year old man from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Sgt Finn Quainton said: “This collision has left a woman with some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1260 of June 13.