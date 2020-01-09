Chorley man wanted in connection with offences including assault and criminal damage

A 28-year-old man from Chorley is wanted by police.

Jack Haddon, 28, formerly of Dole Lane, is wanted by police in connection with offences of harassment, assault, criminal damage and coercive behaviour between June and November.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Haddon has links to the Chorley and Leyland areas and officers are keen to find him as soon as possible.

PC Andrew Holder, of Chorley Police, said: “Jack Haddon is wanted with a number of offences.

“He knows police want to speak to him and I would encourage anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Jack Haddon (Pictured) is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“I would also urge Haddon to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”

READ MORE: 'I’ve never been so scared': Drivers react to the terrifying moment they saw a 'drink-driver' driving the wrong way on the M6

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 5046@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.