Chorley motorcyclist gives 'offensive gesture' to police officer after 'putting children at risk'

The motorcyclist showed "no regard" for pedestrians after he was spotted riding on the footpath behind Coppull United Football Club today (May 18).

He then allegedly gave an "offensive gesture" to an off-duty police officer who approached the biker, the force said.

Officers have now released an image of the man - who is pictured riding a white and purple off-road motocross vehicle.

Police have asked the public to contact them if they recognise the motorcyclist pictured. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Can you help us to identify this rider who has been riding on the footpath at the back of Coppull United Football Club which leads to Coppull Moor Lane," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"He has been there for an hour and riding on the paths with no regard for the children and dog walkers who are using the footpath.

"The rider gave an offensivegesture to an off-duty officer."

Anyone with information can contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.