Chorley mum attacked outside primary school whilst picking up young child

A young mum has been attacked as she was waiting to pick up her child outside a primary school in Chorley.



The attack, which left the woman with injuries to her face, happened outside All Saints Primary School in Moor Road at around 3.15pm on Friday, April 26.

Police are investigating an assault outside All Saints Primary School in Moor Road, Chorley on Friday, April 26 at around 3.15pm

The woman was allegedly confronted by three women and a man outside the school entrance as she waited to picked up her child.

She was harassed and verbally abused before being assaulted in front of her child.

Police said all those involved in the assault have been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

PC Rik Nicol, of Chorley Police, said: "I am appealing for information from anyone who witnessed an incident which occurred on Friday, April 26 at around 3.15pm 9 in Moor Road, Chorley, outside All Saints Primary School.

"An assault took place whereby three females and a male were involved.

"This took place whilst children were present and it was a distressing scene for those involved.

"I can confirm that this was an isolated incident and I would like to reassure the community that the matter is being investigated and all persons involved have been identified."

If you witnessed the incident or have any dash cam footage, please contact PC Nicol via email at 2120@lancashire.pnn.police.uk