Chorley mum Tara Fay caused knife wound to partner in their home

A dad was slashed on his arm when his partner brandished a knife during an argument - with children present in the house.

Tara Jane Fay, 27, of Rectory Drive, Coppull, Chorley, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating after the disturbance broke out in Chorley on February 24.

Magistrates' Court

Fay, wearing a white shirt and glasses, spoke to confirm her name and address from the witness box at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Alex Mann, prosecuting, said: "It's a domestic abuse related allegation .

"It's based on a third party who rings the police giving an account of hearing a disturbance and concerns that a knife was seen to be being used.

"They were also aware children were in the property.

"Police attended. The defendant had been brandishing a knife and had caught him with it, causing a cut."

Defending, Bal Minhas, said his client had mental health issues.

He added: " A knife has been brandished - the word 'caught' has been used - and there has been breaking of the skin."

The case was adjourned for a pre sentence report to April 3.

She was granted conditional bail in the meantime.

Lancashire Police investigated 867 offences involving a knife or a sharp weapon between April 2017 and March 2018, according to the Office for National Statistics, compared to 645 in 2013-14.

READ MORE

On March 10 a 14-year-old boy suffered knife wounds to his arm, hand, leg and ankle in Callon, Preston.

A chilling incident at Runshaw College sent shockwaves through the community when a masked gang travelled from Manchester, armed with knives, to the college's Leyland campus for what is believed to be a pre-arranged fight on March 4.

A 54-year-old woman was charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was allegedly attacked with a knife in Penwortham on March 7

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed in Levensgarth Avenue, Fulwood, on Friday, March 1.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the city centre in January.

READ MORE: A further 43 people stopped and searched by police in Preston following schoolboy stabbing

