Chorley night bus pervert Adam Stachura jailed after sex attack

A bus pervert who attacked a woman on a late night service has been jailed for a year.

Adam Stachura exposed himself and performed a lewd act on the 125 bus from Preston to Bolton.

Victim and attacker caught bus at Preston Bus Station

He went on to sexually assaulted a frightened woman on the top deck whom he realised had spotted him.

Prosecutors said the brave 23-year-old, who was sitting on the front seat upstairs, had caught the service from Preston Bus Station at around 11.50pm on March 16.

A short time later, she could see Stachura in the reflection of the window.

He was sitting further back, performing a lewd act.

Preston Crown Court heard when Stachura knew the victim had seen him expose himself, he moved to the seat directly behind her and started reaching through the seats at her.

The terrified woman pushed his hand away once, then got up to get away from him when he grabbed her bottom.

The plucky passenger managed to slap him in the face and push her way past him to get downstairs, where she told the driver.

The driver called the police and kept the victim and defendant on the bus until officers arrived.

Stachura, 23, of Lytham Street, Chorley, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and exposing himself.

Judge Heather Lloyd ordered him to sign the sex offender’s register.

Victims of assaults on public transport are encouraged to report incidents swiftly - call 101 or British Transport Police on 0800 405040.

