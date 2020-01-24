Chorley paedophile arranged to meet 13-year-old girl at Parbold baths to abuse her

A paedophile who arranged to sexually abuse a teenage girl at swimming baths was confronted by a paedophile hunting group, a court has heard.

Delivery driver Dean Hassan, 51, had even brought his swimming trunks, goggles and towel after arranging to meet the 13-year-old and sexually abuse her in the changing rooms at Parbold Baths.

But unknown to him, the ‘girl’ he had been grooming in the previous weeks was a mature woman who is part of the Innocence Keepers’ group.

Members met him in Parbold and made a citizen’s arrest before calling the police.

Hassan, of Blackstone Road, Chorley, admits attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to meet a child following grooming.

Hassan was jailed for 12 months, given a 10 year sexual harm order and must sign the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years.

The defendant sat with his face in his hands as prosecutor Peter Barr said: “There is a chat log between the parties where the girl says she’s 13, and this defendant then almost immediately asks her what she’s wearing and then asks her to, in his words, touch herself.

“The conversation then continues into an arrangement to meet on April 21.

“And that was to go to the swimming baths in Parbold where the defendant said they would engage in sexual activity at the changing rooms."

Defending, Jack Troup said he had no relevant previous convictions and that he should receive credit for his guilty plea.

He says: " Your Honour will see he has a strong work ethic.

"At the time of the offences he had suffered a workplace injury which he in effect self medicated with alcohol and painkilling medication.

"That self destructive behaviour led to the breakdown of a relationship.

"That led to a period of isolation for him and ultimately the choice to engage in this offending. He says to me it was the worst decision of this life to message this person."

He told the court he changed jobs and is now a delivery driver, and is in a new relationship which he describes as "supportive and a stabilising influence on his life", and he has significantly cut down on his drinking.

He said Hassan's adult children wanted nothing to do with him.

Sentencing him to 12 months, the Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown said: "I bear in mind you are 51 and have no relevant convictions. Also it's apparent from the pre sentence report that over the years you have had a strong work ethic.

"Furthermore there has been a delay in the case in the sense the offence took place in April 2018, and yet you were not charged until the later part of 2019.

"I consider that of the three offences, the most serious is count 3, where you attempted to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

"The offences arose after you had engaged in communication on social media with a mature woman. You believed she was only 13.

"The situation culminated with the plan you would meet her, you would take her to a swimming baths where you would have sex with her. Indeed you attended at the meeting point and there you were intercepted by members of the group, who effected a citizen's arrest upon you.

"You were clearly over a period of time endeavouring to groom a person you believed was a child."

Judge Brown said he felt he could not suspend the sentence due to the gravity of the offence and Hassan's active attempt to meet the girl.

Hassan must also sign the Sex Offender's Register for 10 years and was given a sexual harm prevention order for the same length of time.