Chorley pensioner left stranded after thief snatches wallet and bus pass

A 75-year-old pensioner was left stranded in Chorley town centre after a thief snatched his wallet.

The man had visited the Santander bank in Fazakerley Street to withdraw money at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, April 2.

Police would like to speak to the male pictured in relation to a theft at Santander in Fazakerley Street, Chorley on Tuesday, April 2 at around 12.20pm.

It is believed the pensioner left his wallet at the cash machine inside the bank, but when he returned a short time later, the wallet had been taken.

Instead of handing the wallet over to staff, CCTV footage shows another man picking up the wallet before leaving the branch.

The alleged theft left the 75-year-old victim stranded in Chorley town centre with no money or bus pass to get home.

The offence is being treated as "theft by finding".

What is theft by finding?

Theft by finding occurs when someone chances upon an object which seems abandoned and takes possession of the object but fails to take steps to establish whether the object is genuinely abandoned and not merely lost or unattended.

A police spokesman said: "We are in the process of getting further information form the bank, but would like this resolved quicker for the 75-year-old pensioner that was left with no money or bus pass after the incident."

If you know the male in the picture, please email 7611@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0640 of April 2.