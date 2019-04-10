Chorley pervert Alan Ogden who raped girl, 6, has 'turned to God'

A paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl is 'coordinating reading his Bible with his wife' from his prison cell, it has been revealed.

Evil Alan Ogden, who told his young victim 'no-one needed to know' what had happened, turned to God after a jury convicted him of two counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault on a child, Preston Crown Court heard

Alan Ogden

Yesterday the Post revealed the 73-year-old was beginning a 12 and a half year jail term.

Ogden of Queensway, Euxton, Chorley, carried out the historic sexual offences at addresses in Chorley and East Lancashire.

One one occasion the little girl had been colouring pictures when he approached her.

The victim, now an adult, confided in her partner in 2015, and a tutor in 2017.

Ogden continues to deny the offences.

In court his defence lawyer said: "His time in prison hasn't been an easy situation to cope with, but he has sought some comfort in his Christian faith.

"Following the jury's verdicts he has began praying again and is taking Bible classes.

"He and his wife co-ordinate their reading of the Bible, so that she is reading it while he is reading it in his prison cell.

"They remain thoroughly supportive of him."

Ogden is taking "art classes", has been performing prison cleaning duties, and has his name down for a series of courses and "anything he can do essentially to occupy his time"m the court heard.