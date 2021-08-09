Chorley pervert had 'image of Bart Simpson being abused by Marge'

Joshua James Humphrey, 29, of Brooke Street, Chorley, admits three charges of possessing indecent images, one of possessing prohibited images and possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals.

Preston Crown Court heard he amassed a collection of images between February 2017 and August 2020, including children as young as four.

Detectives examined his computer equipment and found one image deemed category A - the gravest in law - eight at category B, 34 at Category C, 63 cartoon images and seven bestiality images.

Crown Court

Prosecuting, Rachel Faux said: "Information was received by the National Crime Agency indicating illegal images of children had been connected to an e-mail address used by the defendant.

"One August 20 police attended at his home address.

"He provided consent to access his online e-mail account and was interviewed that day at Chorley Police Station

"He denied possession of any illegal images and his devices were sent off for examination. He co-operated by providing passwords."

In a second interview after the discovery of the images, Humphrey said he had "become addicted to porn" and was downloading the images in messages sent to him by a variety of users on the notorious app Kik messenger, on which he posed as a female.

It was discovered he had used search terms about teens, children and horses

He denied he was sexually aroused by them and said the thought of the images now made him feel physically sick.

Recorder Philip Grundy adjourned the case to Friday August 13 to allow the preparation of an application for sexual harm prevention order.