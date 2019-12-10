Chorley Police appeal after little boy loses cuddly toy in Euxton

Police in Chorley have launched a Facebook appeal to help find a little boy's lost toy.

The toy dog, belonging to 3-year-old Kelsey, was lost on Friday (December 10, 2019) around the Talbot Pub area in Euxton.

Have you seen Kelsey's cuddly toy?

The Chorley Police post on Facebook said: "Can we help 3 year old Kelsey find his dog?

"The toy dog has been lost around the Talbot pub in Euxton on Friday afternoon. Kelsey is distraught without it and we’d love to try and reunite them!"

The post published on Monday, December 9, 2019 has been shared over 300 times.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the toy to contact contact PCSO Flett on 7038@lancashire.pnn.police.uk