Chorley police reassure parents after attack outside school leaves mum with a broken nose

An attack outside a primary school in Chorley which left a parent with a broken nose was "not connected to the school at all", say police.



Lancashire Police has moved to reassure parents following the assault outside All Saints Primary School in Moor Road on Friday, April 26.

The assault took place outside All Saints Primary School in Moor Road, Chorley on Friday, April 26.

Police had been appealing for information from parents after a woman was attacked outside the school gates as she picked up her child at 3.15pm.

The woman had been harassed and verbally abused by three women and a man before she was struck in the face in front of her young child.

According to police, the "distressing scene" took place with children present.

But the school has distanced itself from the incident and claims the incident is "not connected to the school at all".

Police have responded to the school's concerns by reassuring parents that the assault was an "isolated incident" and was "not connected to the school".

The woman is believed to have been targeted by people who are known to her. All suspects have since been identified by police.

A spokesman for Chorley Police said: "As a follow up to the appeal regarding the assault on Friday, April 26, we would like to confirm that this occurred on Moor Road and not on the school grounds of All Saints Primary School.

"We would again like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident which was not connected to the school.

"The assault is being investigated and parents should not be concerned about the safety of themselves and their children at drop off on pick up times."

If anyone did witness the incident, please contact police on 101 quoting log reference lc-20190426-0914.