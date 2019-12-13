Chorley primary school overwhelmed by generosity of community after "awful" break-in

Staff at a Chorley primary school have thanked the community for helping with their own Christmas miracle, following a break-in.

A Go Fund Me page for St Gregory's Catholic Primary School in Eaves Green Road was set up on Thursday after the school was broken at 10.15pm on Wednesday.

As well as causing "significant damage", thieves made off with raffle money and other funds the school had raised for activities and good causes.

But in just one day, £1,170 of the £1,500 target was raised, thanks to generous donations from parents, the local community and local businesses including Tescos and Kevill's solicitors.

Headteacher Darren Darbyshire said: "We are absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.

"What's happened is terrible, but there's a silver lining - I'm proud of how everyone has rallied round. We had office staff in tears on Thursday because they couldn't believe people's generosity."

He added: "Families in school are not the most affluent, but they have been giving £10, £15. We feel bad taking it, especially at this time of year, but they're insistent.

"I've had emails from all the headteachers in the local area too. It's really galvanised us."

The school raises funds throughout the year for good causes including Derian House Children's Hospice as well as events and educational material.

Mr Darbyshire added: "We try to do a lot of good work for the community and it feels now that they are giving back to us."

Police are investigating. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 101 quoting log 230 of December 12.

To donate to the school's Go Fund Me page, click here.