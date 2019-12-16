Chorley pub glass attacker struck victim in face

A woman has been sentenced over an attack in a Chorley pub which happened more than a year ago.

Ella Lucy Smith, of Belfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a woman she was socialising with on August 14, 2018.

Sessions House

The court was told Lancashire Police were called to the Prince of Wales public house in the town, after receiving a report that a woman had been glassed to the face.

They attended the venue at around 3.48pm.

Prosecutors said the victim and Smith were having a meal in the pub together.

But an argument took place between the victim’s partner and Smith, and began to get heated.

During the row the victim had tried to intervene.

But the 19-year-old defendant reacted by glassing her in the face.

The woman was left with a small laceration above her right eye.

Smith appeared before Recorder Leach at Sessions House Court.

He imposed an 11 month jail term, but agreed to suspend it for two years.

Smith was also given a three month curfew restricting her liberty, and a rehabilitation activity requirement to address her behaviour.

Hospital statistics suggest assaults using sharp instruments – usually glass – cause around 5,000 serious injuries a year nationally.

Several pubs in the county have resorted to using toughened ‘safety’ drinks glasses, in a bid to reduce the risk of serious injury in a possible glassing attack, and also the financial burden of alcohol-related crime.

When they break, beer glasses which are toughened shatter into pieces, or ‘crumble’, rather than breaking into dangerous jagged edges.