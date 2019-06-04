Chorley road rage dad who rammed car and assaulted man is sentenced

A van driver who rammed a car during a road rage incident - while his three year old son was in his vehicle - has had his 14 month jail sentence suspended for 18 months.

Jack Ashall, 29, of Dickens Road, Coppull, Chorley, followed the other driver to a nearby address and during an argument punched a man who had tried to intervene, Preston Crown Court heard.

The victim was the father of the other driver's girlfriend.

Prosecuting, Richard Archer said Ashall deliberately cut up a vehicle while waiting to turn right at the junction of Euxton Lane and Central Avenue, Buckshaw Village on December 29. Witnesses had described the two cars as appearing to ‘race’ moments earlier.

Ashall admits assault and dangerous driving.

Defending, Anthony Parkinson said: “He concedes his driving was dangerous. There’s a recognition by him of the danger he placed himself his child and the other people in at the time, although he says the initial part of the incident was more six of one and half a dozen of the other. He accepts he went on and overstepped the mark.”

Judge Simon Newell said: “You might not think much about your own life but you should have thought about the life of your son, because you know it could have gone horribly wrong.

“It’s a most stupid way to behave, whatever the outset might have been.

“For a 29-year-old man with a three-year-old in the car you behaved totally irresponsibly.”

In addition to the jail term, he imposed 120 hours unpaid work, curfew, three year ban, and an extended retest.

