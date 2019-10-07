Chorley schoolgirl still missing two weeks after sudden disappearance

A schoolgirl is still missing two weeks have disappearing from her home in Chorley.



Officers investigating the disappearance of Virginia Stoian, 15, say they are becoming "extremely worried" for her welfare.

The schoolgirl has been missing for two weeks since she failed to return to her home in Chorley on September 23.

"We are extremely worried about Virginia and are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare", said PC Calum Roberts-Aldridge.

"We are asking anybody who has seen her to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Similarly we would urge Virginia herself, if she sees this, to contact us to let us know she is safe.”

Virginia Stoian, 15, is missing after disappearing from her home in Chorley on September 23

Virginia is described as south European, of medium build, around 5ft 2ins tall, with long, straight, dark brown hair.

It is believed she may be wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with a pink top underneath.

Police said she has links to Burnley, Manchester, Birmingham and Spain.

Anybody with information should get in touch on 101, quoting log number 597 of September 24.