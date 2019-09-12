Chorley sex offender ran away from police when asked for his phone

A convicted sex offender who ran away from police who were checking up on him has appeared in court.

Keith Crook, 47, and formerly from Chorley, was subject to a sexual harm prevention order after he was convicted of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a 12-year-old girl.

Crown Court

The exchange had included multiple Facebook “chat” messages and an indecent image of his private parts.

He got a suspended sentence order at Preston Crown Court on May 20 this year and was ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s register for a decade.

Prosecuting, Jon Close said on July 5 this year he was homeless and sleeping in a tent, but officers had caught up with him and asked to see his mobile phone.

He added: “He said it was in his tent. They went to his tent but the phone was not there. At this point the defendant ran off.

“A chase ensued and the phone was found on him.

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC agreed not to activate the suspended jail term as no offences were revealed by analysis of the phone, and he had since obtained a job and stable accommodation.

Imposing a curfew and rehabilitation requirement, he said: “You know already you’re subject to notification requirements.

“You know what they are and you know its a crime not to comply with them.”