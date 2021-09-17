Chorley stabbing: Police release picture of man who knifed Jamie Smith in the heart

Malik Khalid Hussain, 18, of no fixed abode, was given 12 months in a young offender's institution earlier this week after admitting wounding Jamie Smith on March 21 at a house in Eaves Lane, Chorley.

The court accepted there was a high degree of provocation because Smith remarked he would "bang" the defendant's little girl, as the dad was video calling the youngster.

Malik Hussain

The blow caused a 2 to 3cm wound that ruptured Smith's right ventricle, causing the leaking of blood into sac around his heart, and he also suffered a slash to his neck and cut to his thumb.

The court heard although it was feared his injuries would be fatal, Smith recovered and continues to live a chaotic lifestyle.

Smith was holding a bottle during the argument and Hussain, fearing what would happen, retreated to the kitchen and grabbed a knife from a knife block.

Mr McEntee said witness accounts supported the defendant had been the subject of "considerable provocation" prior to the stabbing, and that other arguments had happened at the property during the day.

After the stabbing one witness saw Hussain, who had bloodied hands, remark: "I lashed out - he said something about my daughter".

Judge Simon Medland QC said accepted he had been subjected to "very considerable provocation" but that his response was "completely unacceptable".