Chorley teenager is found 'safe and well' after going missing for 5 days

A 17-year-old boy from Chorley has been found safe after going missing for five days.

Police had been searching for Lewis Connoly, from Buckshaw Village, since he left home to board a train to Manchester at around 5.50pm on January 2.

Lewis Connoly had been missing since January 2 when he was last seen boarding a train for Manchester. Pic - Lancashire Police

A missing persons appeal was issued yesterday (January 6) after Lancashire Police said it was becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Greater Manchester Police were asked to help with the search after the boy was believed to have travelled to Manchester.

READ MORE: Greater Manchester Police join search for missing Chorley teenager, 17, who disappeared 4 days ago

But yesterday evening, at around 10pm, officers were able to locate Lewis and return him to his family.

Lancashire Police has thanked the public for its help in finding the missing teen.