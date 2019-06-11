Chorley vehicle security company teams up with specialist police officers to tackle car thieves

Police from across the north west descended on Chorley for a crime training day from a leading vehicle security company.

Police Designing Out Crime Officers (DOCOs) – which work in planning crime prevention – from the likes of Lancashire, Merseyside, and Cheshire were welcomed to Scorpion Automotive’s town headquarters for to discuss the rise in vehicle theft and to raise awareness of theft methods used by thieves and how to counter them.

The open day at Scorpion Automotive

The group of officers, who are trained by Secured by Design (SBD), visited the business’s Theft Monitoring Centre where they were shown the day-to-day workings of Scorpion’s team, working to install security in vehicles and track them when stolen.

SBD Development Officer, Hazel Goss MBE, said: “We had a really interesting day, both visiting Scorpion’s very impressive factory and visiting the 24/7 Theft Monitoring Centre where all the trackers are monitored and to experience first-hand the frequent engagement between centre staff and Police Control Rooms and units on the ground as and when a vehicle theft is in-progress.

“I personally learnt a lot about Scorpion’s products and their use, and the feedback from the Designing Out Crime Officers who attended was that this was an excellent learning experience for them too.”

Scorpion Automotive MD Mark Downing said “SBD accreditation is important to Scorpion as it provides our customers with peace of mind”.

