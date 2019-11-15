Chorley woman wrote a fake greeting card to protect her child abusing husband

A woman who wrote a fake greeting card in a bid to protect her husband when he was on trial over child abuse allegations has admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Helen Woodhead-Billington, 42, of Corporation Street, Chorley, submitted the greetings card, which she had written herself, to solicitors as evidence, pretending it was written by the complainant in the trial involving her husband, Barry Woodhead.

Barry Woodhead

She also referred to the card when she gave evidence in his defence at his trial at Preston Crown Court.

The card purported to be from the young victim and indicated the allegations she made against Barry Woodhead were not true.

But it is understood handwriting experts were brought in and deemed the defendant had written it herself.

The card did not affect the outcome of the trial, for her husband was later convicted of sexually abusing the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons,

Barry Woodhead, now 43, sexually abused her when she was as young as three.

He had denied raping and attacking the youngster more than a decade ago, but jurors found him guilty of a string of 24 charges after a four day trial at Preston Crown Court in October 2017.

The charges included seven counts of rape, seven of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two of indecent assault, two of indecency with a child and six of sexual assault of a child.

Her ordeal went on until she was 10 years old.

He must serve an extended licence once he is released by the parole board.



The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, ordered the case to be listed for mention on January 17, 2020 and a sentencing date will then be set.