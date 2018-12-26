Corner shop trader's 'illicit tobacco' appeal fails

A corner shop operator has lost an appeal over his premises licence after dozens of illicit tobacco products were found there.

Bunty’s Off Licence, Weldbank Lane, Chorley, had its licence revoked by Chorley Council earlier this year.

The premises licence holder Ramesh Varsani, 53, of Moor Road, Chorley, appealed, but it was thrown out following a hearing at Chorley Magistrates Court where £1,252 worth of costs were awarded to the council.

The decision to revoke the licence was taken in July after 78 packs of cigarettes, which were either counterfeit or not for sale in the UK, were found. There were also a number of tobacco order lists suggesting a substantial sale of similar illegal tobacco products worth thousands of pounds.

Councillor Paul Walmsley, responsible for public protection at the council, said: “This was a great team effort between ourselves, the county council and the police, and we’re pleased the magistrates upheld our decision to revoke the licence.”