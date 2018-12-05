Cyclist seriously injured in Buckshaw Village collision this morning

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Buckshaw Village this morning.

The collision, between a car and a cyclist, happened around 5.46am in Dawson Lane, near the entrance to Buckshaw Village.

The Green Man statue at the entrance to Buckshaw Village.

According to police, a man in his 20's suffered 'serious but not life threatening injuries' after his bike collided with a car.

He has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "A man in his 20's was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with head injuries. He was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived."

Dawson Lane was closed for an hour after the collision, with a police road block in place near the Green Man statue.

The road reopened around 7.45am.

A police spokesman said: "Investigation into the circumstances are on-going."

More to follow.