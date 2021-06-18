'Drink driver' arrested after crashing into petrol station at Charnock Richard Services

The crash happened at around 1am this morning (Friday, June 18) when a car ploughed into the fuel station between southbound junctions 27 and 28.

Whilst emergency services rushed to the scene, the driver fled on foot over nearby fields, according to a tweet by Lancashire Road Police..

Officers gave chase and the driver was detained and arrested. The suspect is currently in custody at Preston Police Station, added police.

The petrol station at Charnock Richard Services has been closed overnight whilst fire crews work at the scene.

In a tweet at 1.20am, a spokesperson for the force said: "We are currently dealing with an incident at the Charnock Richard Services on the M6 Southbound.

"The filling station at Charnock Richard Services is being closed for the next few hours.

"We will provide an update once it is reopen. Thank you for your patience."

The crash happened at around 1am this morning (Friday, June 18) when a car ploughed into the fuel station at Charnock Richard Services, between southbound junctions 27 and 28, near Chorley

Shortly before 6am, the force said a suspected "drink driver almost wiped out the fuel station south bound on the M6 at Charnock Richard services, then ran off".

Following a "foot chase over fields", an arrest was made, said the police tweet.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.