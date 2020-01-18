Duo used stolen credit cards at shops in Chorley

Two women who committed frauds using stolen credit cards in Chorley have appeared in court.

Jessica Kelly Willliams, 27, of Nansen Close, Stretford, Manchester, previously admitted four frauds, a burglary, stealing biscuits and three thefts from a car.

Her sentence was deferred until May 15 to allow the courts to see how she responds to help from the probation service.

 Co defendant Michelle Hall, 47, of Chapel Street, Adlington, Chorley, admits one fraud by buying goods using a stolen card.

She was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Most of the offences date back to October 17 2018 when Williams entered a home on Dukes Park Meadow to steal goods, and broke into two cars.

The women committed the frauds at various shops later the same day.