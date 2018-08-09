Eight in court over alleged car theft ring across Lancashire and Manchester

Six men and two youths have appeared before Preston Crown Court in connection with an alleged conspiracy to burgle homes and steal cars.

It comes after Lancashire Police launched an investigation into a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The eldest of the group, Jason Booth, who is 23 and currently living in HMP Preston, is accused of conspiring with others to enter to enter a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal.

The court was told the investigation related to “multiple dwelling addresses” between Lancashire and Manchester.

Facing the same charge are his co-defendants 21-year-old Joshua Penney, also of HMP Preston, 21-year-old Philip Sharrock, also of HMP Preston; 19-year-old Ryan McCarrick, of Victoria Road, Horwich, Bolton; 18-year-old Luke Ricardo, of Tyldesley Road, Atherton; Manchester, and 18-year-old Dylan Quayle, of Thirlmere Road, Chorley.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy from Chorley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are also accused of conspiring with the four men.

Booth, Quayle, Ricardo, Penney, McCarrick, and the 16-year-old also face a second allegation of conspiring with others to steal motor vehicles.

The eight defendants appeared before the Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, for a case management hearing.

The adults appeared by video link from Preston Prison.

The case was adjourned until their next expected appearance before the court on August 31 for a plea hearing.

A provisional trial date of November 29 has been arranged at Preston Crown Court.