Extended jail term for paedophile who 'offered victim cake'

A pervert who filmed himself abusing two children has been given an extended jail term.

Andrew Mather, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, took indecent pictures of himself and two youngsters to share with other perverts online.

Crown Court

One youngster told specially trained officers he had "given her cake" to entice her to carry on when she told him she wanted to stop.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to a string of more than 30 sexual offences last month.

He had vile discussions with other people about the little girls, Preston Crown Court previously heard.

Judge Andrew Woolman imposed an 11 year and four month jail term, with a one year extended licence period.

He ordered Mather to sign on the sexual offender's register and to be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Prosecuting, Richard Haworth told the court the offences came to light when police seized a stash of indecent images at his home in February this year and forensically examined his electronic devices.

The abuse was exposed when officers found the sickening images and footage of the girls, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, among his sordid collection.

In addition, an investigation into his online activity revealed incriminating chat messages with other men about what he had made the girls do, and what he wanted to do

Detectives also found browsing terms relating to child abuse.

After finding the images, police rearrested him, seized further CDs from his flat and interviewed the youngsters.

One girl described how Mather would play games, messaging her via Skype, with dares’, which included him kissing her.