External probe into Lancashire Constabulary's work investigating death of Penwortham schoolboy Dylan Crossey

It has been revealed that Lancashire Constabulary’s investigation into a fatal road traffic accident has been probed by another force.

Coroner James Newman demanded to see a report by Essex Police into Lancashire Constabulary’s handling of Dylan Crossey’s death, during a pre-inquest review yesterday.

Fifteen-year-old Dylan, a pupil at All Hallows RC High School in Penwortham, died after being hit by a BMW driven by David Harwood, in Wham Lane, Whitestake, in October 2016.

Mr Newman initially said he was aware of the police review, which he said “had arisen because of concerns regarding the prosecution”, but that its outcome was “beyond the realms of the inquest”.

But Dylan’s family’s solicitor, Sefton Kwasnik, argued: “It is relevant as Dylan’s is not the only fatal RTC the force will investigate, and it is relevant that lessons be learnt going forward.”

Mr Newman then announced he wanted to “have sight” of the report within 14 days and “determine at that point whether there are any issues that are relevant to Dylan’s death.”

The hearing, at Preston Coroner’s Court, also set out which witnesses would be called at the full inquest, and revealed information from both the criminal court case last March, and Lancashire Constabulary was still outstanding.

David Harwood, 43, of The Close, New Longton, was found formally not guilty of causing death by dangerous or careless driving on the directions of Judge Graham Knowles, due to insufficient evidence.

Dylan’s mum, Tracey Milligan, from Buckshaw Village, thanked the public for the support she's received, and said despite further delays to the inquest, it was "worth waiting for".

She said: “Hopefully the truth will come out about what happened to my boy. This is my last chance to get some answers and to get justice for Dylan."

Mr Newman also apologised to Dylan's family for a breakdown in communications which saw the pre-inquest review rearranged at the last minute, meaning Mr Kwasnik had to make representations via a phone link.

A new point of contact between the family and the police's collision investigation unit has been put in place.

Lancashire Constabulary has approached for comment.