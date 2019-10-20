Farmaggedon actor sacked as Lancashire Police investigate sexual touching allegations

Police are investigating allegations of sexual touching at Lancashire scare attraction Farmageddon.

Lancashire Police is looking in to two allegations of sexual touching, which were reported to have happened at Farmageddon's Halloween attraction at Farmer Ted’s Farm Park, Ormskirk, on Friday, October 12, and Friday, October 19.

Speaking on Sunday (October 20), a spokesman for Ormskirk and Burscough Police said: "We were contacted yesterday (Saturday) to reports a teenage girl was touched inappropriately by a man on October 12th at the Farmageddon event.

"A second report was made of a teenage girl being touched inappropriately on October 18 at the same event.

"We are aware of rumours circulating on social media about these incidents but our enquiries are very much underway to establish what happened, and in the meantime we would ask people not to speculate while the full facts are still being established."

It came after a spokesman for Farmageddon took to Facebook to make a statement on the situation.

In the statement they confirmed that an actor the attraction had been "dismissed with immediate effect" and that they were in conversation with police.

They wrote: "On Friday evening it was reported to us that one of the actors performing in our 'Farmaggedon' Halloween attraction had behaved inappropriately towards two of our female guests.

"We are deeply sorry this happened and have apologised unreservedly to both families concerned.

"As providers of family entertainment we are taking this situation very seriously.

"The individual concerned was dismissed with immediate effect as soon as we were made aware of the situation, and the matter has been referred to the police for further investigation.

"We can confirm that all actors working at Farmaggedon are fully trained in how (and how not) to behave in the roles they are employed for.

"In the 13 years we have been running Farmaggedon, this is the first time anything of this nature has happened — and we will do everything necessary to ensure it does not happen again."