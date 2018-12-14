Four arrested following assault on Chorley Panthers and St Helens rugby star Joe Sharratt

Four men have been arrested following an assault outside a Manchester nightclub which left an 18-year-old rugby league player in hospital.

At 3.20am on Sunday, December 2, police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted outside Factory nightclub on Princess Street.

Joe Sharratt

Officers attended and 18-year-old Joe Sharratt, a former Chorley Panthers star currently at St Helens, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Today arrested four men in connection with this incident.

Two men – aged 20 and 27 – have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 47 and section 20 assault.

A further two men – aged 39 and 40 – have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and section 47 assault.

They all remain in custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing.

Footage of the incident flooded social media - with the nightclub's licence was suspended last week.

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Crompton, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “This was a horrific incident that quite clearly could have resulted in devastating consequences and we are working tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are held to account for their actions.

“Thankfully, the victim is making good progress and is recovering at home with his family.

“I would like to thank those witnesses who have already been in touch and shared their footage of the incident with us as this has really assisted with our enquiries.

“We have now arrested four men who will be interviewed by my team throughout the day but I want to stress that our investigation does not stop here and would still ask anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3221 quoting reference number 396 of December 2 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.