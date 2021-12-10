Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, has set out his four-year plan detailing how he will lead the fight against crime in the county.

The plan details the Commissioner's aims and measures for the force and how he will hold the Chief Constable to account to achieve them, as well as setting out steps the Commissioner will undertake with partners from across the public sector to keep Lancashire safe.

It outlines the needs and priorities of the people of Lancashire in relation to policing, crime and criminal justice. The top priority is to get tough on anti-social behaviour, with £1.2m announced for a new problem orientated policing command and taskforce.

Other priorities include disrupting and dismantling organised crime, cracking down on burglary and robbery and targeting dangerous drivers. A dedicated rape and sexual assault unit will also be created to target offenders and to ensure better outcomes for victims. To support these priorities a Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Scheme has been announced to invest up to £5m into initiatives that tackle crime hotspots. Lancashire will see increased asset seizures and high-profile operations to take the fight to criminals.

The plan is grounded in the work the Commissioner has already started, including the reopening of police station front counters and the disestablishment of the hybrid model, creating dedicated neighbourhood and response teams for every area.

Launching the new plan, Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, said: “I was elected on the pledge to lead the fight against crime in Lancashire and that’s exactly what this plan sets out to achieve; through a common sense, no nonsense approach to dealing with criminals across our county and supporting victims.

"My number one priority is the safety of each of our residents with a commitment to build a visible and effective frontline service that protects our communities by taking the fight to criminals.

"Residents have told me that anti-social behaviour is the biggest policing issue in their local area. This is closely followed by drug dealing, dangerous driving and burglary; therefore, these are my priorities."

Echoing his sentiments, Chief Constable Chris Rowley added: "I want to be clear that through supporting the delivery of this plan, anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour and committing crime in Lancashire, especially those involved in organised crime groups will have nowhere to hide.