Gang of youths arrested after police officer is assaulted near Chorley Bus Station

A gang of youths have been arrested after a police officer was assaulted in the town centre.

The incident happened on Friday (September 27) in Chapel Street close to Chorley Bus Station and Inspire Youth Zone where five juveniles – aged between 10 and 17 – were arrested; four on public order offences and one for assaulting a police officer.

Officers subsequently enforced a 48 hour dispersal notice from 5.50pm on Friday until 5.50pm on Sunday.

An officer for Chorley Neighbourhood Policing Team said this was “to allow members of the public go about their normal business without having to hear and see some of the disrespectful behaviour of some of these juveniles”.

They also thanked staff from Inspire Youth Zone for attempting to engage and mediate with the arrested group to “move away from the area”.

It saw youth zone staff keep law-abiding youngsters inside the building until police had dealt with the incident.

The actions of the group, which police confirmed were not involved or affiliated to the youth zone, come after a number of incidents have been reported in recent weeks regarding nuisance in Chapel street, ranging from foul and abusive language to assault and criminal damage.

Janine Blythe, Chief Executive of Inspire Chorley Youth Zone, said: “A huge thank you to Chorley Police for their continued support and partnership with Inspire.

“Our collaborations with Chorley Police and other partners remain extremely strong and we continue to work in unison to reduce anti-social behaviour in Chorley and support Chorley’s next generation.”

It is not known if charges have been brought to the five individuals that were arrested. Lancashire Police has been approached for clarification.